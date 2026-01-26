New York’s summer concert calendar just got another big circle-it-in-red date.

Another major country show has officially been added to the growing list of tours rolling through the Empire State in 2026, and it’s headed straight for MVP Arena in Albany on July 31, 2026.

The tour is called the “Love & Fear Tour Presented by Margaritaville at Sea,” which already sounds like it comes with good vibes, cold drinks, and at least one song that makes people text their ex.

Even better, Old Crow Medicine Show is on board as the opener, which is basically a guarantee that the night starts rowdy and only escalates from there.

Who’s Bringing All That to Albany?

It’s the Zac Brown Band.

Yep — the hit-making, genre-blending, “Chicken Fried,” and “Toes,” crew is officially coming back to New York, just not in "Colder Weather."

Tickets officially go on sale Friday, January 30, at zacbrownband.com.

Country Concerts Coming to New York

And if it feels like concert announcements have been flying lately… that’s because they have.

New York’s spring and summer lineup is stacking up fast, with major artists' tours all locking in dates. A full gallery of all the concerts announced so far this spring and summer is included below — and let’s say this Zac Brown Band date fits right in with a season that’s already looking loaded.

Bottom line: Albany just scored a huge summer country show, and the 2026 concert calendar for New York keeps getting better by the week.