Youngest Patients At St Jude Travel With Wagons Thanks To Central New York

Red wagons are the preferred mode of travel through the halls of St. Jude for the youngest patients. Those wagons are made possible by gifts from you here in Central New York.

Wheelchairs are scary to kids. The wagon makes kids smile, and feel normal during treatments. This is another way that St. Jude makes it fun for the kids. They are there for very serious treatment, but you would never know it talking to them. The hospital takes care of the child, their brothers and sisters, and their parents.

At St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the iconic little red wagon is more than just a childhood staple—it’s a symbol of hope, resilience, and normalcy for young patients facing life-threatening illnesses. These wagons, often seen being pulled by parents down hallways adorned with murals and memories, offer children a comforting sense of play and familiarity. For families, they serve as both transportation and a mobile haven, carrying everything from medical supplies to stuffed animals.

Scattered throughout the hospital, St. Jude’s fleet of over 100 wagons stands ready to provide comfort in a difficult journey. They bring families closer, offering a sense of home in an unfamiliar place. Whether it’s a child napping after chemo, siblings sharing a ride, or a little one being pulled through the Survivor Hallway, these wagons represent St. Jude’s commitment to healing not just the body, but also the spirit.

How are those wagons provided? Through a gift of $100.

If you can't donate that, that's ok. Consider becoming a Partner in Hope. All it takes is $19 a month. Become a Partner in Hope by calling 800-995-5257 or donate online at St Jude.