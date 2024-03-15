You Can’t Take Pictures Of These in New York, It’s Illegal!

Did you know there are some places in New York where it's illegal to take pictures?

Photographers, professional or amateur can't just snap photos of anything, anywhere. Certain places and things are off-limits.

Railroad Tracks

Taking pictures of railroad tracks in New York is legal but only if you shoot them from a public area. You CAN NOT stand on the tracks to take photos. It's not only illegal, it's dangerous.

Private Property

Private property photography is tricky. You can take photos if you're standing on public property, which works if you have a long lens.

Photography is also allowed on private property that is open to the public, like a shopping mall or a grocery store. That is, unless there is a sign prohibiting picture-taking.

New York City Bridges

Photography on all New York City bridges and tunnels was banned after 9-11. Signs were posted at each crossing but they have since been removed.

There are posted signs on the bridges and tunnels owned by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. However, there is no law specifically prohibiting photography.

Photographers who want to capture shots of the George Washington Bridge, the busiest in the world, can't do it on the bridge. They must go to the Lemoine Ave overpass in Fort Lee, New Jersey, NYC streets, or any other public areas. No drone activity is permitted either.

New York City Subways

You never know what you might see in the New York City subway system.

Photography, filming, or video recording is allowed. However, photographers can't use extra equipment like lights, reflectors, or tripods.

Voting Ballot

You can't even show a voting ballot to another person never mind take a picture of it. It's a law that goes back to the 19th century.

That's why there are voting booths. So no one can see your ballot.

