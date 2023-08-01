One Upstate NY City Among Worst to Start a Business in the Country

If you're looking to start your own business in New York State, avoid this city at all costs.

WalletHub is back with yet another nationwide list, ranking "2023's Best & Worst Small Cities to Start a Business". This is perfect for any entrepreneur or aspiring business owner who isn't looking to kick-start their dreams in a big city.

Valley filled with autumn in the city of trees knowlesgallery loading...

Their financial experts analyzed a wide range of data, narrowing everything down into 18 key metrics. These included factors like average small business growth, access to resources, and business costs.

It was clear from the list that Utah was the best place to go, with 5 small cities ranking in the Top 10. As for New York, the same could not be said. Especially for this city that came up with some of the worst results.

Credit - Google Maps Credit - Google Maps loading...

#1303 - Auburn, New York

Though it didn't come it at the bottom of the list, it came pretty close to it. Of the 1334 cities analyzed in the study, Auburn came in at a surprising 1303rd on the rankings. What seems like a pleasant place to live is the opposite for any entrepreneur.

Here's where Auburn ranked on the study's 3 most important metrics:

Business Environment - 1327

Access to Resources - 1276

Business Costs - 590

Credit - Prison City Pub and Brewery Credit - Prison City Pub and Brewery loading...

Most of the cities below Auburn were either from California (16), Maryland (5) or New Jersey (5). So it's reassuring that not too many other cities in New York culminated at the very bottom of the list.

The closest city from New York to Auburn on the list was Rome, which came in at 1289th overall. Too be fair, it also took a while for any city to make the top of the list either. The highest ranking city in New York was Poughkeepsie at 300.

See where other cities ranked by visiting WalletHub's website.

13 Worst Places to Live in New York State From high crime and unemployment rates to a lack of entertainment, here are the 13 worst places to live in New York state, according to Moneyinc.com

New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 59 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on July 31st 2023, as we publish this article.

9 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- August 2023 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 8/01/2023:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

World's Last Howard Johnson's Restaurant SOLD in New York At one time there were one thousand Howard Johnson's restaurants across the United States and one standing in Lake George Village. The famous orange-roofed restaurant in Lake George has been sold to a local sushi restaurant owner to add another location. Take a walk down memory lane and look at this iconic restaurant with its nostalgic orange decor and atmosphere.