Most Dangerous Creature in the World Coming Back to New York

The world's most deadly animal is about to make an appearance in Central New York. And it's probably not what you think.

This creature kills nearly one million people every year, far more than the #2 leading killer - humans. And they're everywhere, especially in the spring and summer.

It's not sharks off the coast or even bears that will soon be coming out of hiberation in the Adirondacks. It's much, much smaller than that.

A Black Bear is looking out of a Forest in Canada heckepics loading...

Deadly Mosquito

It's the dreaded mosquito.

There are over 3,000 different species in the world. 70 of them can be found in New York and many carry all sorts of diseases. From West Nile Virus and malaria to Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), a rare but serious disease that causes inflammation of the brain.

The mosquito kills more people than any other creature in the world.

Ildar Abulkhanov Ildar Abulkhanov loading...

Protect Yourself

The New York Health Department offers tips to protect yourself and avoid being bitten.

Cover up as much as possible. Wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

Spray up with mosquito repellent.

Stay in during sunrise, sunset, and early in the evening.

Close doors and make sure open windows have screens on them.

Mario Villafuerte/Gettyimages Mario Villafuerte/Gettyimages loading...

Remove Standing Water

It is extremely important to remove mosquito breeding grounds on your property by eliminating any standing water.

Throw away containers that hold water

Remove all tires from your property

Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers

Clean clogged rain gutters

Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use

Change water in birdbaths at least every four days

Clear vegetation and debris from the edges of ponds

Clean chlorinated swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs

Drain water from pool covers

Use landscaping to eliminate low spots where standing water accumulates