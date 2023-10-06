Witches & Warlocks Celebrate Spellbinding Halloween on Upstate New York Lake

The coven is growing on one lake in Upstate New York.

For the past five years, a group of witches and warlocks have traded their brooms for paddles, to celebrate a spellbinding Halloween on Mirror Lake in Lake Placid, New York.

Shelley Reynolds actually came up with the idea after seeing something similar in Portland, Oregon.

It’s just for fun and we usually post that everyone meets at a spot at a certain time about two or three days prior since it’s weather dependent.

The weather couldn't have been more perfect with unseasonably warm temperatures in Lake Placid on Thursday, October 5.

Paddleboards & Canoes

The witches and warlocks ride into Mirror Lake on everything from paddleboards to canoes. Some even come on what looks like a bike for water. We're lovin' this coven of witches on the water.

Shoreline Candy

Families around town line the shores of Mirror Lake to watch the witches take over the water each year. They even bring along a trick-or-treat bag to catch all the candy tossed out by the coven.

"It is so much fun and just brings so much happiness to people during such difficult times," said Reynolds.

In the words of Roald Dahl - “Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.” If you believe, you can find the magic on Mirror Lake.

2022 Witches on the Water

Check out the Witches on the Water in 2022.

