What Old Man Winter Has in Store for New York This Season

What does Old Man Winter have in store for New York? The experts at the National Weather Service released a three month outlook for the upcoming season and it differs from one Farmer's Almanac.

Old Farmer's Almanac

The Old Farmer's Almanac has been predicting the seasons for more than 225 years. This winter it's calling for mild & dry conditions.

In the Northeast, including New York, a "gentler-than-normal season that’s not so rough and tough" is being forecasted with above normal temperatures and below average snowfall.

Farmer's Almanac

The Farmer's Almanac says something different. It's calling for New York to see a "Wet Winter Whirlwind" with rapid-fire storms bringing both rain and snow, and little downtime in between.

Old Man Winter has been scarce over the last few years in New York. This year may be different. The Farmer's Almanac says we could see above-normal amounts of winter precipitation with above normal temperatures too.

National Weather Service Prediction

What are the trained meteorologists saying? The National Weather Service released a three month outlook for January through March. It doesn't look much different than the one released in August.

The only change is more of New York will experience a mild winter with above normal temperatures from December through March. Pretty much the same thing we've seen for the last several years.

Winter Snow

What about the snow? Will New York finally get some so winter enthusiasts can actually enjoy most of the season?

The three month outlook has changed a little. In August the prediction was for above normal snowfall. The chances of that decreased in the latest outlook but there is good news for those who love the snow.

Paul Pastelok, a senior meteorologist with Accuweather predicts “we’ll have more snow than we had last year.”

Bring on Winter

Whatever winter holds, we're hardy Central New Yorkers and can handle anything Mother Nature throws at us.

If we can survive a record number of tornadoes in 2024 and devastating flooding from hurricanes, we can survive anything.

Bring on the snow and we'll stock up on sweaters.

