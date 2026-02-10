Winter Weather Advisory in Effect: Slippery Roads Ahead

Sick of winter yet? There's a Winter Weather Advisory in Central New York for more snow and ice.

The advisory goes into effect at 10 AM Tuesday, February 10, and will last until 1 AM Thursday in Madison, Oneida, and Onondaga Counties.

What to Expect

The forecast calls for mixed precipitation with total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches and a light glaze of ice.

The Tug Hill Plateau could see even more, as per usual. 6 to 11 inches are predicted in Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson counties.

How the Day Will Unfold

A fast-moving system will bring a quick burst of snow on Tuesday morning.

Accumulations will start light, and temperatures are expected to climb into the lower and mid-30s, which is a heat wave considering the frigid temps we have been feeling lately.

Looking Ahead

After the cold front moves through, expect a transition to lake effect snow showers tonight into Wednesday. That’s when most of the snow accumulation is likely to pile up, so make sure your snow shovels are ready, and your snow boots are within reach.

Overall, it’s a mix of quick snow, a little ice, and more snow to finish off the day — basically, the classic Central New York winter combo.

Long Range Utica/Rome Forecast

Tuesday: Snow showers likely before 3 PM, then a chance of freezing rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Tuesday Night: Rain and snow showers likely before 11 PM, then a chance of snow showers after 1 AM. Cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: Snow showers, mainly after 7 AM. High near 32.

Wednesday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 PM. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.