Winter Strikes Back After Record Temps

Just a few days ago, Central New York was basking in record-breaking highs in the 70s, and it felt like spring was finally here. But Mother Nature isn’t done with us yet.

She’s sending a reminder that winter still holds the reins, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 11 AM this morning (3/13/26) through 2 PM Saturday for northern Oneida County.

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Snow Accumulations and Where They’ll Hit

Snowfall is expected to be significant, with totals ranging from 4 to 8 inches depending on where you are.

The difference from south to north will be striking. Areas just north of Rome might only see an inch or two, but up near Ava, the snow could pile up to 8 inches.

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It’s the kind of gradient that makes some folks wonder if winter ever really left.

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Travel Could Be Hazardous

With snow expected through much of the day, roads are likely to be slick and treacherous, and the Friday evening commute could become especially tricky.

READ MORE: Sleep With Wolves in Central New York? Fur Real!

Drivers should plan ahead, give themselves extra time, and be prepared for hazardous conditions that could slow travel to a crawl.

Snowplows will be out, but winter’s surprises can still catch people off guard.

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Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast

Friday: Rain and snow. High near 40. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night: Rain and snow showers before midnight, then a chance of rain showers. Low around 30. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 8 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday: A chance of snow before 2 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain after 2 AM Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday: Rain, mainly after 2 PM. High near 65.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow before 8 AM, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.