Early Spring Surprise: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Central New York

Early Spring Surprise: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Central New York

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

What sounds like a late April Fool's joke is just another early spring day in Central New York.

A "long duration" snowstorm could dump significant snow in northern Oneida County. There may even be some freezing rain mixed in.

Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning for Delaware, Otsego, and Northern Oneida counties.

Heavy snow accumulations are expected in the Catskills and Tug Hill plateau. 7 or more inches is predicted in the higher elevations. The rest of Central New York may see a few flurries but nothing that'll require a shovel.

The good news is the weather is looking favorable for the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8 with plenty of sunshine and temperatures near 60.

Credit - Noaa.gov
loading...

Long Range CNY Forecast

Wednesday: Rain. High near 41. Windy, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after midnight. Low around 33. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.
Thursday: Snow before 10 AM, then rain and snow. High near 41.
Thursday Night: Snow likely, possibly mixed with rain before 2 AM, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 31. C
Friday: A chance of snow showers before 8 AM, then rain and snow showers likely between 8 AM and 2 PM, and then rain showers likely after 2 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
Friday Night: A chance of rain showers before 2 AM, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 33.
Saturday: A chance of snow showers before 8 AM, then a chance of rain showers between 8 AM and 2 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 31.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

20 Sure Signs Spring is Near in CNY

Spring isn't defined by the date on a calendar in central New York. Here's sure signs the season is near.

First Measurable Snow Hits Central New York

The new year begins with the first measurable snow of the season in Central New York.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Filed Under: snow, Utica News, utica-weather-2023
Categories: TSM
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR