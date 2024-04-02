Early Spring Surprise: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Central New York

What sounds like a late April Fool's joke is just another early spring day in Central New York.

A "long duration" snowstorm could dump significant snow in northern Oneida County. There may even be some freezing rain mixed in.

Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning for Delaware, Otsego, and Northern Oneida counties.

Heavy snow accumulations are expected in the Catskills and Tug Hill plateau. 7 or more inches is predicted in the higher elevations. The rest of Central New York may see a few flurries but nothing that'll require a shovel.

The good news is the weather is looking favorable for the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8 with plenty of sunshine and temperatures near 60.

April snow storm in CNY Credit - Noaa.gov

Long Range CNY Forecast

Wednesday: Rain. High near 41. Windy, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after midnight. Low around 33. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Thursday: Snow before 10 AM, then rain and snow. High near 41.

Thursday Night: Snow likely, possibly mixed with rain before 2 AM, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 31. C

Friday: A chance of snow showers before 8 AM, then rain and snow showers likely between 8 AM and 2 PM, and then rain showers likely after 2 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Friday Night: A chance of rain showers before 2 AM, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 33.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers before 8 AM, then a chance of rain showers between 8 AM and 2 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 31.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

