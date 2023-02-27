Nearly Foot of Snow, Strong Winds Will Cause Havoc to CNY Commute

Old Man Winter is back for another round of snow in less than a week. How much you'll get will depend on where you live in Central New York.

Winter Storm Warning in Mohawk Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 7 PM Monday, February 27 through 7 PM Tuesday, February 28 for Herkimer County and the Mohawk Valley.

Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and the Dolgeville areas could see up to 10 inches of heavy, wet snow and strong wind gusts of 35 MPH, creating visibility problems during the evening and Tuesday morning commute.

Travel could be very difficult. Snow totals will be the highest over portions of the southern Adirondacks. Snow will be heaviest between 9 pm and 5 am Tuesday.

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Oneida County, Onondaga, and Madison counties from 6 PM Monday, February 27 through 7 PM Tuesday, February 28

Parts of Central New York could get up to 8 inches of snow with snowfall rates as high as 1.5 inches per hour.

The combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will create hazardous travel conditions. The snow will be wet with a high water content...making shoveling very difficult.

Long Range CNY Forecast

Monday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 32.

Monday Night: Snow, mainly after 9 PM. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 27. New snow accumulation of around 4 inches.

Tuesday: Snow, mainly before 4 PM. High near 37. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow before 7 PM, then a chance of snow showers between 7 PM and 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: A chance of showers after 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 42.

Friday: Snow likely, mainly after 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Saturday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

