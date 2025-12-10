Get Ready, Central New York: More Than a Foot of Snow Could Fall
Here comes more snow, and it may be more than initially expected. Advisories, watches, and warnings have been issued all over Central New York. Some areas could get more than a foot.
Start your snowblowers and stock up on shovels—these machines are about to get a workout. We’re expecting a few inches of snow at first under a winter weather advisory, then a winter storm watch brings the potential for several more inches. The higher elevations could be playing a game of Where's my car.
First Up - A Winter Weather Advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Herkimer, Madison, Onondaga, and Southern Oneida Counties until 1 AM Thursday, December 11.
Steady snow is expected to move in on Wednesday morning and continue through most of the day. Lake effect snow showers, along with blowing snow, continue into tonight. A band of significant lake effect snow is then possible Thursday into Thursday night, with more blowing and drifting snow possible.
Anywhere from 2 to 5 inches will fall under the advisory.
Round Two - Winter Storm Watch
Once the advisory is over, a Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for heavy lake effect snow. It'll start at 1 AM Thursday and run through Friday morning.
Total snow accumulations of 7 inches or more are possible.
Winter Storm Warning
The higher elevations, including Northern Oneida and Northern Herkimer Counties, could see a foot or more and will be under a Winter Storm Warning until 1 PM Thursday.
The first round of steady snow moves in quickly this morning and continues through the day. There could be a brief lull in the snow this afternoon or early evening before more lake effect snow develops tonight into tomorrow.
Heavy snow could make travel very difficult to impossible.
Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. 8 to 16 inches is possible across the higher terrain of the Tug Hill Plateau and western foothills of the Adirondacks.
Long Range Utica/Rome Forecast
Wednesday: Rain, possibly mixed with snow. High near 38.
Wednesday Night: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after midnight. Low around 20.
Thursday: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Wind gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Wing gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.
Friday Night: A chance of snow showers after 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Saturday: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.
Saturday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly after 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Sunday: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.
Sunday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 20.
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.
