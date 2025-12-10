Here comes more snow, and it may be more than initially expected. Advisories, watches, and warnings have been issued all over Central New York. Some areas could get more than a foot.

Start your snowblowers and stock up on shovels—these machines are about to get a workout. We’re expecting a few inches of snow at first under a winter weather advisory, then a winter storm watch brings the potential for several more inches. The higher elevations could be playing a game of Where's my car.

First Up - A Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Herkimer, Madison, Onondaga, and Southern Oneida Counties until 1 AM Thursday, December 11.

Steady snow is expected to move in on Wednesday morning and continue through most of the day. Lake effect snow showers, along with blowing snow, continue into tonight. A band of significant lake effect snow is then possible Thursday into Thursday night, with more blowing and drifting snow possible.

Anywhere from 2 to 5 inches will fall under the advisory.

Round Two - Winter Storm Watch

Once the advisory is over, a Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for heavy lake effect snow. It'll start at 1 AM Thursday and run through Friday morning.

Total snow accumulations of 7 inches or more are possible.

Get our free mobile app

Winter Storm Warning

The higher elevations, including Northern Oneida and Northern Herkimer Counties, could see a foot or more and will be under a Winter Storm Warning until 1 PM Thursday.

The first round of steady snow moves in quickly this morning and continues through the day. There could be a brief lull in the snow this afternoon or early evening before more lake effect snow develops tonight into tomorrow.

Heavy snow could make travel very difficult to impossible.

READ MORE: Rome Apartment Blaze Leaves One Dead, Residents in Urgent Need

Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. 8 to 16 inches is possible across the higher terrain of the Tug Hill Plateau and western foothills of the Adirondacks.

Long Range Utica/Rome Forecast

Wednesday: Rain, possibly mixed with snow. High near 38.

Wednesday Night: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after midnight. Low around 20.

Thursday: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Wing gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Friday Night: A chance of snow showers after 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Saturday: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly after 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 20.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.