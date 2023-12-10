Winter Storm Warnings & Advisories In New York: Up To Foot Of Snow Forecasted
Mother Nature may create a slippery morning commute to kick off the work week. Winter storm warnings and weather advisories have been posted across Central New York.
The National Weather Service is predicting anywhere from 4 inches to a foot of heavy, wet in parts of New York. And that's after a lot of rain.
The heaviest rainfall is expected Sunday afternoon and evening, especially in Sullivan County in NY and northeast PA east of I-81
Heavy, Wet Snow & Winds
The rain will turn into lake-effect snow Sunday evening in the higher terrain first and in the valleys last.
Gusty winds could create snow squalls Monday afternoon into the early evening. The heavy, wet snow may knock down trees and wires, causing power outages.
Winter Weather Advisory
● Onondaga, Oneida, and Madison Counties - 7 PM this evening to 7 PM Monday
● Cortland, Chenango, and Broome Counties - 7 PM this evening to 1 PM Monday
● Sullivan County - 10 PM this evening to 1 PM Monday
Winter Storm Warning
Otsego and Delaware Counties in NY - 7 PM this evening to 1 PM Monday
Flood Watch
Otsego, Delaware, Sullivan, Broome, and Chenango counties - 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM Monday
● Chenango River crests Monday morning to afternoon
● Main stem Susquehanna River NY Monday afternoon/evening
● Susquehanna River at Wilkes-Barre crests late Tuesday
● Upper Delaware Basin most crests late morning/afternoon Monday
CNY Long Range Forecast
Sunday: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 50. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Rain before midnight, then rain and snow. Low around 33. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Monday: Snow showers before 3 PM, then rain and snow showers likely between 3 PM and 4 PM, then snow showers likely after 4 PM. High near 35. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.
Monday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 2 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers before 8 AM. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Tuesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers after 2 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29.
Wednesday: A chance of snow showers after 8 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.
Wednesday Night: A chance of snow showers before 2 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
