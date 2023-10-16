Enchanting Escape: New Winter Realms Coming to Upstate New York

Bye Bye Ice Castles. Hello Winter Realms.

The Ice Castles won't be back in Upstate New York this winter thanks to Mother Nature. A new Wintertainment Destination is coming.

The famous Ice Castles have been a huge hit in Lake George for several winters. But the recent mild temperatures have cut the seasons short. Last year the Ice Castles were only open for less than two months.

Unfortunately, the weather for the past two years for all of the company's Ice Castles locations did not cooperate. Ice Castles in Lake George was unable to open until February.

Read More: 10 Cool Winter Carnivals in Central & Upstate New York

Credit - Lee Denning/Ice Castles Credit - Lee Denning/Ice Castles loading...

Winter Realms

This year, the Ice Castles are coming back to Lake George, in a different capacity. The company has created a new attraction that is less weather-dependent and even more enchanting and magical.

Winter Realms features dazzling lights, ice skating, a sculpture park, igloos, Santa's village, and a polar ice bar.

Discover an immersive winter wonderland where fairytale adventure lurks at every turn. Find yourself at Winter Realms, where arctic enchantment electrifies the air and lifelong memories crystalize before your eyes.

Credit - Ice Castles/Facebook Credit - Ice Castles/Facebook loading...

Opening Around Thanksgiving

Since Winter Realms doesn't rely on Mother Nature, it will open on Friday, November 24. Tickets for the new event will go on sale November 1 at winterrealms.com.

19 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die There are plenty of things to do to enjoy a New York winter. Here's a list of experiences you need to try before you die. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Ice Palace Over the Years Take a look back at the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Ice Palace over the last few years. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams