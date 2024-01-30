Who says fairs, festivals, and carnivals are only in the summer? Grab the coat, boots, scarf, hat, and mittens, and get ready for a weekend or even a week of winter fun around Central and Upstate New York.

Enjoy everything from Ice Castles and outhouse races to fireworks and frying pan tosses at 8 of the best Winter Carnivals and Festivals across the state.

Things are getting spooky in Saranac Lake. The theme for 2024 is Creepy Carnival.

The 10-day event features parades, fireworks, arctic golf, snowshoe and skiing races, curling, an icicle contest, and the fry pan toss, a yearly favorite. The highlight is the Ice Palace of the carnival that will be held February 2-11, 2024.

Learn more at Saranaclakewintercarnival.com.

The 62nd annual Lake George Winter Carnival is being held every Saturday and Sunday in February. There are fireworks, cook-offs, races, tournaments, games, and plenty of other activities on the ice and around the village, for entertainment, the whole family can enjoy.

Get a complete schedule of events and learn more at VisitLakeGeorge.com.

Lake George is also home to Winter Realms, a new event that replaced the famous Ice Castles. It features dazzling lights, ice skating, a sculpture park, igloos, Santa's village, and a polar ice bar.

Discover an immersive winter wonderland where fairytale adventure lurks at every turn. Find yourself at Winter Realms, where arctic enchantment electrifies the air and lifelong memories crystalize before your eyes.

Learn more at Winterealms.com.

Syracuse Winterfest is set for February 15-25. There's a Bloody Mary mix-off, human-dog sled races, ice skating, a wing walk, cookoffs, cornhole tournaments, a treasure hunt, and fireworks.

Learn more at Syracusewinterfest.com.

Syracuse is also home to the New York State Winter Fair which is being held February 2-4 at New York State Fairgrounds.

The three-day event features all the things people enjoy at the fair during the summer, just in the winter. There are food, rides, games, music, and fireworks.

Learn more and get tickets at Nyswinterfair.com.

The Outhouse races are back for the 22nd annual Frozen Fire & Lights Winter Carnival in Inlet will be on Saturday, February 24.

There's also free sledding, ice skating, snowshoeing, cardboard sled races, and cross-country skiing at Fern Park all day. The carnival ends with a fireworks display

Learn more at Inletny.com.

Raquette Lake is the place to be on Presidents Day weekend. The Winter Carnival is filled with ice golf, ladies' frying pan toss, snowshoe races, chainsaw competitions, and fireworks.

The Raquette Lake Winter Carnival is February 17-18. Learn more at MyLongLake.com.

The annual Adirondack White Out Weekend is held President's Day weekend in Clifton-Fine.

The winter festival in the Western Adirondacks features outdoor recreation, music, arts, and food.

Learn more at Adkwow.com.

