Get ready, New Yorkers—the 2025-26 winter is shaping up to be one you won’t forget.

If you thought last year was bad, AccuWeather forecasters say the Northeast could see even more snow this year, with the biggest storms likely hitting early and late in the season.

Think nor’easters and Arctic blasts that could make shovels, ice scrapers, and heavy coats essential.

Early Storm With Serious Punch

Early in the season, storms moving up from Canada could pack a serious punch. By mid- to late winter, the storm track is expected to swing back, bringing more snow and wintry weather.

Overall, snowfall is projected to be higher than last winter in areas like New York City and Buffalo.

Buffalo, in particular, could see 90–100 inches of snow, close to its long-term average and a boost over last year’s 77.6 inches.

Good News for Skiers

Ski resorts across the state should get off to a solid start early in the season, though a midwinter lull might challenge slopes without a deep base. Late-season storms, however, could give skiers a welcome boost.

Cold will settle in early December, ease a bit in January, and then return in February with another wave of frigid air sweeping across the region.

Classic New York Winter

It’s shaping up to be a classic New York winter—snow, cold, and plenty of opportunities to enjoy winter sports…or just bundle up and stay cozy inside.

Whatever Mother Nature dishes out this winter, let's hope it's not as bad as last year, when hundreds of homes and business roofs collapsed under the weight of all the snow we had.