34,000 Reasons to be Thankful! Utica Resident Wins Take 5 Lottery

Someone has more than 34,000 reasons to be thankful this holiday season. A winning Take 5 lottery ticket was sold in Utica just days before the Thanksgiving holidays.

Price Chopper Winner

One lucky lottery player picked up a winning Take 5 ticket while shopping for Thanksgiving at the Price Chopper on Auert Avenue in Utica.

The winning numbers for the evening drawing on Monday, November 20 were:

2-4-10-12-19

There was only one winner in the evening drawing. The winning ticket is worth $34,121.50. Not a bad chunk of change just in time for the holidays.

Mega Million Scam

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $289 million for the drawing on Tuesday, November 21. Thanksgiving Eve is the Powerball drawing with a jackpot worth $313 million.

Lottery players are being warned about a recent scam using the Mega Millions name and logo that promises big prizes.

The latest one making the rounds is using WhatsApp to send “Cash Gift” notifications to random phone numbers promising a $700,000 cash prize. The scammers are hoping someone will pay a large fee to claim a “prize” that does not exist.

Mega Millions warns consumers that there are no random prizes awarded anywhere in the world simply on the basis of phone numbers or email addresses. Our game is sold only in the United States and only by our participating lotteries.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

