Cha-ching! Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in New York
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow after no one hit the big jackpot. But there were 7 second-place million-dollar winners, including one in New York.
The winning Mega Million numbers for the Tuesday, August 1 drawing were:
8-24-30-45-61 +12
A million-dollar ticket was sold in Suffolk County at the 7-Eleven on Broadhollow Road in Melville.
Seven Lucky Lottery Millionaires
Seven lucky lottery players matched are millionaires. Six matched the five white balls to win a million bucks. One ticket sold in Texas is worth $4 million because it included the optional Megaplier.
The other winning tickets were sold in Massachusetts, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. Two came from California.
Fourth Highest Mega Millions Jackpot
The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.25 billion for the Friday, August 4th drawing, the fourth largest in history. It works out to about $625 million in cash if the winner wants it all at once.
“There’s always an air of excitement around the country when Mega Millions jackpots soar,” said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium. “The growing jackpot is a source of entertainment and winnings for players while generating important dollars for the good causes supported by each lottery.”
Top 10 Mega Millions Jackpots
$1.537 billion - 10/23/2018 - SC
$1.348 billion - 1/13/2023 - ME
$1.337 billion - 7/29/2022 - IL
$1.250 billion - 8/4/2023 ?
$1.050 billion - 1/22/2021 - MI
$656 million - 3/30/2012 - IL, KS, MD
$648 million - 12/17/2013 - CA, GA
$543 million - 7/24/2018 - CA
$536 million - 7/8/2016 - IN
$533 million - 3/30/2018 - NJ
