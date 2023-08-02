Cha-ching! Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in New York

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow after no one hit the big jackpot. But there were 7 second-place million-dollar winners, including one in New York.

The winning Mega Million numbers for the Tuesday, August 1 drawing were:

8-24-30-45-61 +12

A million-dollar ticket was sold in Suffolk County at the 7-Eleven on Broadhollow Road in Melville.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Seven Lucky Lottery Millionaires

Seven lucky lottery players matched are millionaires. Six matched the five white balls to win a million bucks. One ticket sold in Texas is worth $4 million because it included the optional Megaplier.

The other winning tickets were sold in Massachusetts, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. Two came from California.

Credit - Dylan Nolte via Unsplash Credit - Dylan Nolte via Unsplash loading...

Fourth Highest Mega Millions Jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.25 billion for the Friday, August 4th drawing, the fourth largest in history. It works out to about $625 million in cash if the winner wants it all at once.

“There’s always an air of excitement around the country when Mega Millions jackpots soar,” said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium. “The growing jackpot is a source of entertainment and winnings for players while generating important dollars for the good causes supported by each lottery.”

Talaj/Think Stock Talaj/Think Stock loading...

Top 10 Mega Millions Jackpots

$1.537 billion - 10/23/2018 - SC

$1.348 billion - 1/13/2023 - ME

$1.337 billion - 7/29/2022 - IL

$1.250 billion - 8/4/2023 ?

$1.050 billion - 1/22/2021 - MI

$656 million - 3/30/2012 - IL, KS, MD

$648 million - 12/17/2013 - CA, GA

$543 million - 7/24/2018 - CA

$536 million - 7/8/2016 - IN

$533 million - 3/30/2018 - NJ

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 59 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on July 31st 2023, as we publish this article.

5 Tips to Increase Your Chances of Winning the Lottery While lottery games are mostly about luck, there are a few things you can do to increase your chances of winning!