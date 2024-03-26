Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in New York

A winning Powerball ticket has been sold in New York. It's not the big jackpot but it's still a million bucks!

The winning numbers for the Monday, March 25 drawing were:

7-11-19-53-68 +23

Two tickets matched all five white balls and won $1 million, one in Florida and another in New York. The winning Powerball ticket from the Empire State was sold at the Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh.

5th Highest Jackpot

There have been 36 straight drawings without someone hitting the jackpot. The last big winner was on January 1, 2024.

The estimated jackpot for the Wednesday, March 27 drawing is $865 million, with a lump sum cash payout of $416.1 million.

The odds of hitting it are 1 in 292.2 million. But hey, you never know right?

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

$1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

$1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA

$865 Million (est.) – March 27, 2024

$842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI

$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

$754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

$731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

Mega Millions Over a Billion

The Mega Millions is mega big. For the sixth time in less than six years, the jackpot is over $1 billion with the cash payout at nearly $526 million.

If a winning ticket is sold in the Tuesday, March 26 drawing, it'd be the fifth biggest jackpot in history. The odds of hitting the jackpot are longer than the Powerball at 1 in 302,575,350.

Top 10 Mega Millions Jackpots

$1.602 billion - 8/8/2023 - FL

$1.537 billion - 10/23/2018 - SC

$1.348 billion - 1/13/2023 - ME

$1.337 billion - 7/29/2022 - IL

$1.100 billion - 3/26/2024 - ?

$1.050 billion - 1/22/2021 - MI

$656 million - 3/30/2012 - IL, KS, MD

$648 million - 12/17/2013 - CA, GA

$543 million - 7/24/2018 - CA

$536 million - 7/8/2016 - IN

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

