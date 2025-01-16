Winning $16,000 TAKE 5 Ticket Sold In Central New York

New York Lottery

Someone in Central New York is now $16,000 richer after winning TAKE 5.

The winner comes from the evening drawing on January 15th with the numbers:

2, 5, 21, 34, and 36

The winning ticket was sold in Onondaga at the Rite Aid located at 519 Butternut Street in Syracuse.

New Yorker Takes Home $3 Million Lotto Jackpot

2025 is starting with a bang for a few lucky New York lottery players. Someone won 3 million bucks playing Lotto. One winning Lotto ticket was sold in the Wednesday, January 8 drawing. The winning Lotto numbers were:

4-14-22-36-42-57 +30

The winning ticket was sold at Players Cafe on Bleecker Street in New York where there's already been a few winners. One for 50 grand and another for 100.

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

There are several lottery scams you should be aware of. They have different names but all have the same intent - promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

The only way to win a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers. And winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam. See photos of this scam online here.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

