Cold Weather Alert Changes Coming This Winter in New York

Changes are coming to those weather alerts this winter in New York..

When the cold hits we are inundated with alerts; watches, warnings, and advisories. But what the heck do they all mean?

The National Weather Service made changes several years ago to make things less confusing when the snow is on the way.

The weather alerts are now shorter messages detailing the what, where, and when. That's all we really need to know right? What's coming? Where it'll be and when it'll hit.

No More Wind Chill Advisories, Watches & Warnings

More changes are coming this winter season. This time we're saying goodbye to the Wind Chill Advisories, Watches, and Warnings. They will no longer be issued.

That doesn't mean it won't be cold this winter. Unfortunately. It just means we'll be getting different warnings.

Extreme Cold Watch

An extreme cold watch will be issued when wind chills or temperatures reach 25 below for most of the area.

"Wind Chill OR Temperature of -25°F meets Watch/Warning criteria for most of the National Weather Service in Binghamton's county warning area, with a -20°F for Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, southern Wayne and Pike Counties. Time frame next 24 to 72 hours."

Extreme Cold Warning

The extreme cold watch will increase to a warning when the timing is closer to 12 to 36 years.

"A Wind Chill OR Temperature of -25°F meets Watch/Warning criteria for most of the National Weather Service in Binghamton's county warning area, with a -20°F for Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, southern Wayne and Pike Counties. Time frame next 12 to 36 hours."

Cold Weather Advisory

The cold weather advisory is for temperatures 15 below.

"A Wind Chill OR Temperature of -15°F meets Advisory criteria for most of the National Weather Service in Binghamton's county warning area, with a -10°F for Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, southern Wayne and Pike Counties. Time frame next 12 to 36 hours."

I'm cold just thinking about those winter temperatures.

Hopefully the National Weather Service won't have to issue any of the new warnings this winter but we all know that's just wishful thinking.