Move over haunted hayrides and pumpkin trails. There's a wild way to celebrate Halloween this year; among the animals in Central New York.

The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango is being taken over for its annual Halloween nights and flashlight safari. Park owner Jeff Taylor said it'll be on a whole new level this year.

"We'll have a lot more decorations and lighting."

Lighting Up the Wild

Professionals have been brought in to help light up the park.

Frosted Light Productions, the same company that sets up the Wild Winter Wonderland of Lights every Christmas season, will bring in more ghosts, goblins, and ghouls.

Spooky Flashlight Safari

The annual Flashlight Safaris will include spooky scenes, big spotlights around the park, and some fun animatronics as well.

"It's not as big as our Christmas show because the animals are all still out but we're definitely stepping it up a few notches."

Don't worry, you can still bring the kids. It's spooky, not scary, and fun for the whole family.

Candy & Costumes

Flashlight Safaris and Halloween nights will open on Saturday, September 29, and be held every Friday and Saturday in October from 6 PM to 10 PM.

You can see lions, wolves, tigers, and all the animals when they are most active. Kids can dress up, get a bag of candy, enjoy bounce houses under the lights, and get warm by the fire.

Get more information on The Wild Animal Park's Facebook page or at TheWildPark.com.

