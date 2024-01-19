Fascinating Story Behind Plane-Topped Tavern In Upstate, New York

In a tiny town in Upstate New York, there's a tavern that is known for more than cold beverages. It's the bar with a plane on the roof. And all it started as a joke.

The tale of the tail began back in the 1970s when a plane crashed on an airstrip behind the WigWam tavern in Forestport, New York. As a practical joke, a couple of locals mounted the tail of the plane on the roof while the owners were out of town.

Credit - WigWam Credit - WigWam loading...

Local Designs New Tail

Nancy and Bob Youngberg bought the tavern in 1989 and decided in 2005 it was time for a replacement. A new tail was designed by bar patron Craig McMinn for the roof.

There are letters and numbers on each side. But do you know what it stands for?

"J1MQ1," on one side, is short for “just one more quick one.” The other side reads "TIG2GO" which stands for “Then I got to go.”

Credit - WigWam/Facebook Credit - WigWam/Facebook loading...

Mailbox

The airplane theme isn't just on the tavern roof. The WigWam mailbox out front is shaped like a plane too.

Credit - WigWam Credit - WigWam loading...

Shot Ski

The Wigwam Tavern is also known for its Shotskis thanks to the Cicero Fire Department and a tradition that began over a decade ago.

Every September firefighters come for firemen’s weekend in Old Forge and bring a new shotski to the tavern.

Wigwam Tavern Wigwam Tavern loading...

Sign the Shotski

It's also a tradition to sign and date the ski after you take the shot. One even has a message on the bottom, so as you tip it up to drink the shot you see it.

Wigwam Wigwam loading...

Stop in for 'Just One More Quick One'

The next time you take a trip to Old Forge take a look at the airplane tail on the roof. If you have time, stop in for a shot ski and "just one more quick one" before you carry on your way.

Famous Buffalo Head Steakhouse Back on the Market The famous Buffalo Head Steakhouse in Forestport, New York is for sale. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams