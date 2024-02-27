Who Serves Up the Best Burger in New York State

Who serves up the best burgers in New York State?

That's the question the New York Beef Council wants to know. Every year they search for the best burgers in the state.

Whether you’re a restaurant owner ready to showcase your best burger or a consumer eager to cast your vote for this year’s winner, learn how to get involved in this milestone celebration.

Beautiful young lady eating a tasty burger at an outdoor cafe. Horizontal Shot. Photo Credit - matthewennisphotography/ThinkStock loading...

2023 Best Burgers

In 2023 the honor of Best Burger in New York went to Syracuse’s Ale `n Angus Pub, for their "Bacon Grilled Cheeseburger". It's the third year in a row the restaurant was named best of the best.

1st Syracuse’s Ale `n Angus Pub, "Bacon Grilled Cheeseburger"

2nd Rock Burger, Niagara Falls, "716 Burger"

3rd Ben's Fresh, Port Jervis, "Benny Burger"

4th Tap it Bar and Grill, Rochester, "Aftermath Burger"

Credit - Matt Beach/Ale 'n' Angus Pub/Facebook Credit - Matt Beach/Ale 'n' Angus Pub/Facebook loading...

2024 Best Burger

Who will earn the honor of best burger in 2024? Will Ale 'n' Angus Pub get a 4peat? That's up to you.

The New York Beef Council is taking nominations for the Best New York Burger of 2024 until March 1, 2024. To qualify for the title, burgers must have a 100% real beef patty and be served on a bun or bread product.

Nominate your favorite burger at nybeef.org. Be sure to include the restaurant's name, where it's located, and the burger's name.

Voting will begin on March 6th, 2024, and run until April 1st, 2024.

Get Loded at New Retro Burger Joint in Syracuse Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

You Need To Try These Classic Smash Burgers In Utica Maybe your social media newsfeed has been filled with smash burgers. Where in Central New York can you actually enjoy one? Rooster's in Utica that's where! Here's a look at some of their smash burgers:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler