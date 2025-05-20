Ready to climb one of New York State’s biggest peaks? It might be a good way to train for the Boilermaker Road Race.

What Is the Whiteface Uphill Race?

On Saturday, June 7th at 5:30PM, runners and cyclists will head up the Veterans Memorial Highway for the 23rd annual Whiteface Uphill Foot and Bike Race. It’s a test of endurance, grit, and with eight miles and 3,500 feet of elevation to reach the summit of New York’s fifth-highest mountain.

How To Register For Each Race

You can sign up for the Uphill Foot Race online here.

"If you like a challenge, this is the course for you. This USATF certified course covers 8 miles over an 8 percent grade up Whiteface Mountain's scenic Veterans' Memorial Highway."

And if you’re not done with adventure after one race? Stick around. The next day, Sunday, June 8, brings the Wilmington Whiteface Mountain Bike Race, a rugged ride across jeep roads and forest trails, offering 50k and 100k options. Live music, cold drinks, and food wrap it all up.

Then on Saturday, June 21st the fun continues with the Wilmington Whiteface Whiskey Run. Choose from a 5k or 10k, then enjoy whiskey tastings and a food festival at Preston Festival Field. Proceeds go to the local historical society, celebrating Wilmington’s colorful past as a whiskey supplier during the War of 1812 and a bootleggers’ haven during Prohibition.

