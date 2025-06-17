If you’re looking for something loud, thrilling, and unforgettable this summer, mark your calendar for some monster truck fun.

What to Expect at Wheelie Big Weekend

Wheelie Big Weekend is happening on Saturday, July 26th, at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 12PM, but VIPs can roll in as early as 11AM. The event officially kicks off at 2PM, and you’ll want to get there early to take part in the Track Party—an up-close experience where you can meet the drivers, take photos with the trucks, and snag a few autographs before engines roar to life. The Track Party runs up until an hour before showtime, so don’t miss your shot to get in on the behind-the-scenes fun this summer.

So who’s hitting the track? Expect to see fan-favorite monster trucks like CRUSHSTATION, KILLER BEE, LUMBERJACK, and MUDDY GIRL, with more trucks to be announced soon.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. You and the kids can take a monster truck ride, and the littlest speed demons (ages 3–9) can even compete in the Kids Power Wheels Race—just bring your own ride, helmet, and spirit of fun. No extra fee to enter the race if your child has a ticket.

Food, Games & Family Activities

There will also be games, activities, and food vendors on-site to keep everyone fueled up between stunts. This event typically runs about one and a half to two hours, so bring your sunscreen, your cheering voice, and maybe some earplugs—it’s going to get LOUD in the best way. Grab your tickets now and get all the info online here.

