What Happened to Saranac Thursdays at FX Matt Brewery

What happened to the annual Saranac Thursday summer concert series in Central New York?

For years, Central New Yorkers looked forward to Thursday night. That's the night everyone gathered at FX Matt Brewery for beer and live entertainment. But not this year. Saranac Thursdays have changed.

The Biergarten

The Biergarten is now open at the Brewery. You can enjoy a cold beverage, play games and even bring your dog.

Come relax with a cold beer in our family and dog-friendly atmosphere and enjoy the lawn games and weekly new pilot beers.

Saranac Concert Series

There will still be music at the Brewery. Moe has been announced as part of the Saranac Concert Series on June 9 and 10. Collective Soul will perform on August 18.

While you're there be sure to take a picture with the UC letters. They are the same ones that used to be on top of the brewery and light up at night.

Varick Street Thursdays

There will still be music every Thursday too, it's just moving down the Street. The Celtic Harp is keeping the tradition alive with "Varick Street Thursdays," a summer full of entertainment.

Varick Street Thursday Entertainment

May 25 - Last Left

June 1 - Handsome Bob

June 8 - Tom Nitti

June 15 - Masonville

June 22 - Soul Injection

June 29 - Last Left

July 6 - Nervous Rex

July 13 - Showtime

July 20 - Simple Props

July 27 - Beadle Brothers

August 3 - Gridley Paige

August 10 - Soul Injection

August 17 - Showtime

August 24 - Annie In The Water

August 31 - Last Left

September 7 - Handsome Bob

FrogFest 34

The longest-running outdoor concert series in Central New York continues. Russell Dickerson headlines FrogFest 34 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds on June 17. Enjoy a day of live music from local bands, Nashville newcomers before Dickerson hits the stage.

