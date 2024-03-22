This is a load of bull! We haven't seen much of Old Man Winter in Central New York over the last three to four months. Now that Spring has arrived, so has the snow.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for a mix of rain, heavy snow, and sleet late Friday into early Saturday.

The National Weather Service says the precipitation is expected to switch to mostly rain early Saturday morning before a cold front brings another wave of mixed precipitation Saturday mid-morning through the afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in Northern Oneida County from 5 PM Friday, March 22 to 2 PM Saturday, March 23. 4 to 9 inches of heavy snow is possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in Southern Oneida and Madison Counties for 2 to 5 inches of snow.

Credit - ASRC Whiteface Mountain Field Station via Facebook Credit - ASRC Whiteface Mountain Field Station via Facebook loading...

CNY Long Range Forecast

Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 34. N

Friday Night: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 5 AM. Cloudy, with a low of around 30. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Saturday: Rain, possibly mixed with snow, mainly before 5 PM. High near 37. S New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 39.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 35.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.