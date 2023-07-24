Well Known Vendor Won’t Be at 2023 New York State Fair

A well-known vendor that has been a part of the New York State Fair since the 1980s won't be back this summer.

Say goodbye to the New York Brew Pub & Distillery and their famous Moonshine slushies. The owners will not be opening in their usual two locations at the fair this year. But why?

Less Traffic, Increased Competition

There are a number of reasons according to Wahid Akl, who helps run the stands - less traffic, increased competition, and high fees.

The fair charges 25% for beer and alcohol sales, according to Syracuse.com.

Food Stands Back

Akl said he and the Tadros brothers will still be at the fair this summer with a number of food options. They have five food stands including Shake it Up, Maurice’s Belgian Waffles, and the Milky Bun. They also run the Baked Potato Booth and several Fresh Roasted Corn stands across the fairgrounds.

Free Entertainment

In addition to the fabulous food and beverages, there are also 48 shows throughout the 13 days of the New York State Fair. And all are free with your admission ticket.

Free Suburban Park Concerts

Wednesday, August 23: Steven Page @ 2 PM

Wednesday, August 23: Lainey Wilson @ 8 PM

Thursday, August 24: Tonic @ 2 PM

Thursday, August 24: Theory of a Deadman @ 8 PM

Friday, August 25: Rebecca Black @ 2 PM

Friday, August 25: GAYLE @ 8 PM

Saturday, August 26: Slick Rick @ 2 PM

Saturday, August 26: George Thorogood and the Destroyers @ 8 PM

Sunday, August 27: Boys World @ 2 PM

Monday, August 28: REO Speedwagon @ 8 PM

Tuesday, August 29: Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line @ 8 PM

Wednesday, August 30: Anne Wilson @ 8 PM

Thursday, August 31: Ludacris @ 8 PM

Friday, September 1: Danielle Bradbery @ 2 PM

Friday, September 1: J.I.D @ 8 PM

Saturday, September, 2: Quinn XCII @ 8 PM

Sunday, September 3: Yung Gravy featuring bbno$ @ 8 PM

Monday, September 4: Skid Row @ 6 PM

Free Chevy Court Concerts

Wednesday, August, 23: Chubby Checker @ 1 PM

Wednesday, August 23: Salt-N-Pepa @ 6 PM

Thursday, August 24: Alex Miller @ 1 PM

Thursday, August, 24: Quiet Riot @ 6 PM

Friday, August 25: Mary Lambert @ 1 PM

Friday, August 25: Doechii @ 6 PM

Saturday, August 26: Peppa Pig Live! Peppa’s Pig Adventure @ 1 PM

Saturday, August 26: Julio Iglesias Jr. @ 6 PM

Sunday, August 27: The Prodigals @ 1 PM

Sunday, August 27: Matt Stell @ 6 PM

Monday, August, 28: Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone @ 1 PM

Monday, August, 28: Anne Wilson @ 6 PM

Tuesday, August, 29: Tommy James and the Shondells @ 1 PM

Tuesday, August 29: Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras @ 6 PM

Wednesday, August 30: Danielle Ponder @ 1 PM

Wednesday, August 30: Chapel Hart @ 6 PM

Thursday, August 31: Avalanche - 10th Mountain Division Army Band @ 1 PM

Thursday, August 31: Lee Greenwood @ 6 PM

Friday, September 1: Crash Adams @ 1 PM

Friday, September 1: The Fray @ 6 PM

Saturday, September 2: JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick @ 6:45 PM & Dazz Band @ 8:15 PM

Sunday, September 3: Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza @ 1 PM

Sunday, September 3: Joywave @ 6 PM

Monday, September 4: The High Kings @ 12 PM

Monday, Septmber 4: Foghat @ 4 PM

New York State Fair

The 2023 New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 23, through Monday, September 4. Learn more at NYSFair.ny.gov.