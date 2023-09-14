Upstate NY Grocery Store Ranked Top Place to Work in the Country
This growing retail giant is THE BEST place to work for... and they have the awards to prove it.
When you're searching for a new job, not everyone's first thought would be to go to a grocery store. Sure, it'd be a great first job... but not as a full-time career path right?
Truth be told, this one might just change your mind.
Welcome to Wegmans!
Wegmans is once again named as Fortune's #1 Best Workplaces in Retail, a title they've held since 2016. That's 7 years being recognized nationally as the best place to work for in retail.
It's a title they've taken with pride, with 90% of their employees saying it's a great place to work. Compare that to the U.S. average which is set at a low 57%.
We are a values-based family company on a mission to help people live healthier better lives through exceptional food. Customers love our caring, knowledgeable people who provide incredible service making all feel welcome across 110 supermarkets.
They've created a vibrant atmosphere that not only the employees love, but so do the customers. To them it's a simple concept... if your workers are happy, it'll spread to both the product and the people you serve.
Lots of Hardware
It's not the only milestone they've reached for 2023 either. Here's a list of the other rankings where Wegman's had made the list...
- #1 in Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail™ 2023 (Large)
- #19 in 2023 PEOPLE® Companies that Care
- #2 in Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™ 2023 (Large)
- They ranked #1 in 2022
- #4 in Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® 2023
As someone who knows A LOT of people who are former employees of Wegmans, the hype is real. I've yet to meet someone who didn't have a good experience working for the company. From employee benefits to college scholarships, they do everything imaginable to make their workers happy.