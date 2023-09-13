We Have a Winner! Million Dollar Mega Millions Ticket Sold in New York
We have a Mega Millions winner! Someone in New York is a millionaire. Well before taxes anyway.
One winning Mega Millions ticket worth one million dollars was sold in New York State. The winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for the Tuesday, September 12 drawing were:
2-14-21-42-67 +18
The second place million dollar winning ticket was sold at Stewart's Shops on Frontage Road in Glenmont, New York.
Mega Millions Jackpot Grows
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow after no one hit the big prize.
The next drawing on Friday, September 15 is now worth $162 million or $77.8 million if the winner chooses the cash payout.
Don't Fall For Lottery Scams
Don't fall for one of several lottery scams going around.
The scams may have different names but they all have the same intent - a promise of big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.
They are in no way connected to the real Mega Millions game despite their using our name and/or logo, and sometimes the name and logo of other legitimate organizations in efforts to sound even more official.
There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”
Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket
The only way to win Mega Millions is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers for that specific drawing.
There are no random Mega Millions prizes awarded anywhere in the world simply on the basis of phone numbers, email addresses or social media accounts.
More importantly, winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.
You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.