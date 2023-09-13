We have a Mega Millions winner! Someone in New York is a millionaire. Well before taxes anyway.

One winning Mega Millions ticket worth one million dollars was sold in New York State. The winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for the Tuesday, September 12 drawing were:

2-14-21-42-67 +18

The second place million dollar winning ticket was sold at Stewart's Shops on Frontage Road in Glenmont, New York.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Mega Millions Jackpot Grows

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow after no one hit the big prize.

The next drawing on Friday, September 15 is now worth $162 million or $77.8 million if the winner chooses the cash payout.

Talaj/Think Stock Talaj/Think Stock loading...

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

Don't fall for one of several lottery scams going around.

The scams may have different names but they all have the same intent - a promise of big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

They are in no way connected to the real Mega Millions game despite their using our name and/or logo, and sometimes the name and logo of other legitimate organizations in efforts to sound even more official.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

Credit - Mega Millions Credit - Mega Millions loading...

Credit - Mega Millions Credit - Mega Millions loading...

Credit - Mega Millions Credit - Mega Millions loading...

Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket

The only way to win Mega Millions is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers for that specific drawing.

There are no random Mega Millions prizes awarded anywhere in the world simply on the basis of phone numbers, email addresses or social media accounts.

More importantly, winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 59 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on August 29th 2023, as we publish this article.

5 Tips to Increase Your Chances of Winning the Lottery While lottery games are mostly about luck, there are a few things you can do to increase your chances of winning!