NASCAR’s Watkins Glen Date Drama Isn’t Waiting for the Green Flag

The 2026 NASCAR race at Watkins Glen International hasn’t even hit the track yet, but the schedule chatter is already shifting gears for 2027.

This year’s race is Mother’s Day weekend, making it the earliest Cup Series stop at The Glen since NASCAR returned in 1986. And as fans are still getting ready for this weekend, the conversation has already moved on to what comes next.

NASCAR Xfinity Series At Watkins Glen International Davey Smith/TSM loading...

2027 Already Moving Back to September

Before engines even fire for 2026, NASCAR is planning another change—moving Watkins Glen back to September in 2027 as part of the playoff stretch.

READ MORE: NASCAR Driver at Watkins Glen Gives Drunk Fan a Safe Ride Home

That’s a pretty quick turnaround for a race that just bounced around from a traditional summer date in 2025 to early May in 2026… and now back to fall again.

Weather Probably Had a Say

It doesn’t take a racing analyst to figure out part of the reasoning. This weekend in Central New York is cold temps, rain chances, and generally “not ideal for high-speed anything” conditions.

Meanwhile, September at The Glen tends to bring better weather, better crowds, and a backdrop that actually feels like race weekend should.

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For Now, Focus Is Still on 2026

All the 2027 talk aside, the focus is still on this weekend’s race. The cars still have to run, the fans still have to show up, and Mother’s Day weekend at Watkins Glen is still happening, at least once.

1) Friday, May 8 – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race

2) Saturday, May 9 – NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Mission 200

3) Sunday, May 10 – NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling

But if nothing else, it’s a reminder that at Watkins Glen, even the future schedule doesn’t sit still for long.