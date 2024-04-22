Water Safari Policy Changes Under New Owners Upsetting Park Goers

Policy changes under new ownership at Enchanted Forest Water Safari have parkgoers up in arms.

The 2024 season doesn't kick off until June but the new owners are making a few changes before the gates open.

Cooler Cut Backs

Cooler changes are causing the biggest complaints. Previously, everyone could bring a cooler with their own food and beverages while enjoying a day at the park.

For the 2024 season, only season pass holders will be allowed to bring in a cooler and it can't be any bigger than 60 quarts.

New park owner James Harhi says exemptions will always be made for babies and anyone with special dietary needs. But the change is need to help control what is brought into the park. "It is impossible for us to really inspect everything and get you in at a fast pass."

There is one thing that will be inspected. All bags will be checked at the entrance.

Changes Causing Uproar

The changes aren't sitting well with families who've traditional spent a day at the park in the summer.

Liz VanGorder - "Getting rid of the cooler thing is such a huge let down. You have families out there that have to bring their coolers for different reasons. Hoping they reconsider, there are going to be a lot of upset people if not."

Rachel Wright Meyer - "Ruining decades of tradition."

Tonya Lynn - "Very disappointing! We have been going for years and have always brought a cooler. Many families struggles to take their families on vacation and being able to bring in your own food and drinks was one reason people would choose this destination."

Stacey Camadine Borst - "Families have been coming to this park for decades and bringing in coolers with no issues. You will come to find out that we are very tight knit in this area and it’s the locals that make or break a business not the out of town tourists. Families are not going to be able to afford this and both your water park and area families are going to suffer because of it. Do the right thing and change this policy."

Tammy Williams Wiley - "Been going there since I was a kid. I worried that the “small town” feel would be gone with the sale …… and it looks like that is coming to fruition."

Tailgating Still Allowed

Park goers who don't have the season pass may not be able to bring a cooler in but they can still bring food and drinks. It'll just have to be left in the car.

Harhi says tailgating will still be allowed and there are even plans to create some picnic table areas for anyone who wants to eat and drink outside the park.

Beware of Bears

The Adirondacks is home to bears. A lot of bears. Creating a picnic area in the parking lot where people often throw trash on the ground could cause an even bigger problem.

Hopefully the new Florida owners are aware of the bear population around Water Safari and have a plan to combat the possible issue.

Water Safari is expected to open for the 2024 season on Wednesday, June 12.

Season pass and one day ticket prices will remain the same. Discounted tickets at area businesses will also be available for the new season.

Get more details at Watersafari.com.

