Exciting changes are on the horizon at Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge, New York.

As the park continues to evolve and expand, 2026 will bring a brand-new attraction sure to thrill families and adventure-seekers alike. Parkgoers can also expect some familiar favorites to find new homes, making way for what’s next.

One of the biggest changes involves the relocation of the Flivver Cars. They will move to the area where the old Ferris wheel once stood, opening up their current space for something bold, fresh, and full of Adirondack flavor.

That “something” is The Paul Bunyan's Log Haul, a brand-new spinning roller coaster that features a figure-eight track and free-spinning ride vehicles, delivering a one-of-a-kind experience that changes with every ride. With four cars that each seat four people, the coaster can accommodate up to 16 riders per cycle—making it an ideal adventure for families and groups to share the excitement.

Get our free mobile app

Credit - Water Safari Credit - Water Safari loading...

Nod to Iconic Figure

Paul Bunyan’s Log Haul isn’t just a fun name—it’s a nod to one of the park’s most iconic figures.

If you’ve been to Enchanted Forest Water Safari, you’ve probably seen Paul Bunyan standing tall, welcoming guests with that larger-than-life smile. He’s been part of the park’s charm for decades, so it felt only right to give him a ride of his own.

The new coaster brings his legendary strength and wild adventures to life, complete with fun details and colorful touches inspired by his famous stories—even Babe the Blue Ox makes an appearance!

READ MORE: New Vendor Brings Deep-Fried Turkey Wings to NYS Fair

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance the guest experience, and this new spinning coaster is the perfect addition to our dry ride lineup,” said James Harhi, CEO of Innovative Attraction Management, who owns Enchanted Forest Water Safari. “It’s fast, fun, and full of surprises—everything our guests love!”

As construction begins, fans can look forward to updates, behind-the-scenes looks, and an unforgettable grand opening in 2026.

Get more details on the rides and season passes Watersafari.com.