Farmer Forced to Sell Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York

Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York.

After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable.

It has become very difficult for small family farms who’s only incomes comes from the farm. You can not exist any longer based on economic times no matter how much you save or cut costs from upgrades and improvements.

Evolving Farm

Wagner Farms has evolved over the years, adding figs, popcorn, and sunflowers to the fields. The addition of different Halloween and seasonal events couldn't help save the farm.

Everything Must Go

The property on Old Oneida Road in Rome has been put on the market and all the inventory will be sold off at a 25% discount until it's gone.

As we close down the farm we will continue to produce items such as popcorn, popped popcorn, frozen food items using our own farm products and other value added items we have inventory on hand to make.

All of the farming equipment will also be sold off over the next few months.

What's Next

What will come next as Wagner Farms prepares to close? Ron says he is looking forward to semi-retiring from farming.

Multiple new business & political ventures are being worked on now.

Check out everything Wagner Farms has to offer on Facebook or at Wagnerfarmsny.com.

