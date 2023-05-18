VIP FrogFest 34 Tickets to See Russell Dickerson are Sold Out
It's about to be a R-D Party in Central New York! Russell Dickerson is headlining FrogFest 34, presented by Curtis Lumber on June 17th at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds. But if you've waited to buy your VIP tickets, you're out of luck.
VIP Tickets are SOLD OUT for FrogFest 34
These tickets always fly out the door fast... but this year they're gone at a record time! We are absolutly Filling the Fairgrounds on June 17th, already 3X bigger than the crowd we had last year for Dylan Scott.
If you were banking on VIP Tickets, there are still 2 ways to get them.
The Last VIP Tickets
You have a shot at free General Admission and VIP Tickets every single morning by playing 5 More Stupider Questions with Polly & Carl in the Morning. Each question answered right gets you a pair of GA Tickets, but answering all 5 correctly gets you the VIP Tickets for you and a friend.
Big Frog 104 is also bringing back our Toyota Tundra Secret Ticket Stops. Find where Polly & Carl are with the decked out FrogFest Tundra, and a pair of tickets are yours. You'll choose from 10 envelopes, but only one has the pair of VIP Tickets.
The Secret Ticket Stops are at a 'first-come first-served' basis. The locations are random, but Polly & Carl will share where they are on Facebook Live during the stop.
General Admission Still Available!
You can still get general admission tickets for $30 in advance or $40 at the gate.
WHAT: FrogFest 34
WHEN: June 17
WHERE: Herkimer County Fairgrounds
GATES: 11:30 AM
MUSIC: 12:00 PM
ENTERTAINMENT
Dickerson will end a day filled with live music from Central New York's favorite local bands and new talent from Nashville. Mike Gossin, formerly of Gloriana, and a New Hartford native, will perform his first solo concert before a hometown crowd.
Russell Dickerson
Mike Gossin (former of Gloriana)
Mark Taylor
Alyssa Trahan
Whiskey Creek
Broken Rule
Grizzly Ridge Band
Grit N Grace
Russell Dickerson Interview
FrogFest 34
FrogFest 34 is brought to you by Toyota, Standard Heating Cooling & Insulating, The Potting Shed Antiques, Busch Light, John's Mobile Homes, Big Apple Music, Bear Arms Gun Shop, Nirvana Water and CABVI.