VIDEO: Firefighter Rescues Naked Man From New York Apartment Ledge

When fire breaks out you get out. Even if you're naked.

Flames pushed one man out onto his apartment ledge in New York City. He could be heard calling for help but no one could see him through all the smoke.

Firefighter Patrick Gale was able to use a rope to repel down the backside of the building in Brooklyn and rescue the man. And it was all captured on video shared by NBC New York.

"Training kicked in. Lowered, coming to get him. Everything went smoothly," said Gale, adding that the man was "happy and thankful" as they made their way down.

The fully buff man wrapped his arms around the firefighter and the two can be seen repelling down the rope to safety.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Firefighters are continuing to investigate the cause of the blaze that took an hour to put out and caused water damaged to several other apartments. It's believed the blaze started in a kitchen.

Every Second Counts

The National Fire Prevention Association says today's homes burn faster than ever. Mere seconds can mean the difference between a safe escape and a tragedy.

You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds.

A fire won’t wait. You need to plan your escape. You should also make sure to change the batteries in all your smoke alarms regularly.