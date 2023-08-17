Join the Fun! Utica Zoo Ready to Host 3rd Annual Painted Dog Day

Get ready for a fun-filled event the whole family is sure to love.

The Utica Zoo is excited to host the 3rd Annual African Dog Day. It'll be held at the zoo on Saturday, August 26th at 4:30pm. You'll be able to meet and learn from international speaker and conservationist, Wilton Nsimango of Painted Dog Conservation Zimbabwe.

The event will teach you all about Painted Dogs, what's being done to protect the species, and opportunities for you to be involved in future international conservation efforts. Who knows... you or your kids could discover a new passion/career path.

Activities on the agenda include:

Presentations and Keeper Talks on African Painted Dogs

Informational displays and activity table

Chances to win prizes and giveaways

Silent auction featuring: Painted Dog Encounter, Custom Animal Art, and Keeper for a Day Experience

Every activity is included with admission. If you're already a member of the Utica Zoo, your admission is free. Tickets for not-yet members are $9 for adults $6 for children (ages 2-12). It's $8 for seniors 62+, military, veterans and college students with valid ID. Kids 1 and under are free.

$1 from all admission sales will be donated to Painted Dog Conservation.

3rd Annual Painted Dog Day - The Utica Zoo

When: Saturday, August 26th @ 4:30pm

While you're there, check out all of the other animals in the Utica Zoo family. Like the African Painted Dog, many of them are actually endangered.

