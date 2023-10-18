Central New York Zoo Closes After Lion Injures Zoo Keeper

A Central New York zoo is closed after a zoo keeper was injured by a lion during feeding time.

The Utica Fire Department was called to the Utica Zoo around 4 Tuesday afternoon for a possible lion bite/attack.

Zoo Keeper Injured

The Utica Zoo released a statement saying one of their keepers "came in contact with one of the male African lions during a routine feeding and closing procedure."

The keeper was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. She was released a few hours later.

At no time was the public or any other staff at risk, and the lions did not at anytime have access outside of their enclosure

Photo Credit: The Utica Zoo Photo Credit: The Utica Zoo loading...

Off Exhibit

The lion's exhibit will remain empty while the Utica Zoo conducts a thorough review of its procedures. But no harm will come to any of the animals.

"There will be no punitive action against our lions," said Utica Zoo Executive Director, Andria Heath. “An incident occurred which is being reviewed, will be learned from and we are all grateful our staff and animals are okay."

The staff has been in contact with its accrediting body, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, informing them of the incident.

TSM TSM loading...

Utica Zoo Lions

The Utica Zoo is home to three African lions. Donovan came first. He was born on May 11, 2011. Brother and sister twins Murphy and Coky followed more than a year later, on June 6, 2012. All three of the African lions were born at the Utica Zoo

Kristine Bellino/WIBX Kristine Bellino/WIBX loading...

Utica Zoo Through the Years The Utica Zoo first opened July 15, 1914, and its come a long way over the years.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Here's 7 Animals You Didn't Know Were Endangered At The Utica Zoo Who knew these vulnerable and endangered animals could be only found close to home at the Utica Zoo? Gallery Credit: Carl