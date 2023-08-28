Utica Zoo Hosting FREE Night, Best Way to Wrap Up Your Summer

For one night only, it's free fun for you and the whole family.

The Utica Zoo is hosting their second FREE Night of the summer. It's a perfect opportunity for you to enjoy everything that the zoo has to offer, without the worry of admission. Yes single people, you can get excited too.

The free event is going on Monday, August 28th from 4 - 7pm, making it a great way to wrap up your kids last week of summer.

During the event, guests will have the chance to get involved in a number of engaging activities. These include educational talks by zookeepers, animal demonstrations, and informational booths around the zoo.

This allows us to tell our Zoo story to more people and get out a more meaningful conservation message to our community.

Come meet the animals and other friendly staff at the zoo. While you're there, grab a tasty snack from Big Papi's coquito iceys OR some delicious food from Kookie's Q.

Overflow Parking

The Utica Zoo is expecting a big turnout, but they're prepared for everything. They've arranged for additional overflow parking and free shuttle services for guests.

If unable to park at the zoo's campus, you can park at MVCC Payne Hall and the Parkway Rec Center off of Memorial Parkway. The shuttles will run non-stop starting at 5pm, with the last drop off to the zoo at 6:30pm. Transportation to the parking lot will continue until 7pm.

As a reminder, the Utica Zoo wants guests to know that ONLY ADMISSION IS FREE. Everything else purchased (gift shop, food, etc.) is being charged like normal.

