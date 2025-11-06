If you’ve driven down Utica’s Memorial Parkway recently, you may have noticed something disheartening. The legendary Central New York War Monument has been damaged.

How Did the Damage Happen?

City officials aren’t quite sure how it happened, but one thing is clear: the fiberglass statue didn’t stand a chance. Unlike stone or metal, fiberglass is light and prone to cracking or breaking, and sadly, that’s exactly what’s happened here.

The Cost of Starting Over

When Green Utica reached out to the original artist, they got some tough news. The damage isn’t fixable. The sculpture is beyond repair, meaning the community now has to start from scratch with a brand-new structure. That’s no small task because the total cost is expected to be around $16,000.

AmeriCU Steps Up With $5,000 Donation

The good news? Utica isn’t facing this challenge alone. AmeriCU Federal Credit Union stepped up right away with a $5,000 donation to kickstart the restoration fund. Ron Belle, AmeriCU’s President and CEO, put it perfectly:

“It is up to all of us to be sure that the monument continues to be a place where families and our community can gather to remember and honor the sacrifices of those who have proudly served our country. And how fitting it is as we are about to celebrate Veterans Day.”

That spirit of community pride and remembrance is exactly what the monument represents. It’s not just a piece of art on a parkway, it’s a symbol of service, sacrifice, and the enduring strength of those who have worn the uniform. The plan moving forward is to rebuild the structure out of granite and stone, ensuring that the new monument will stand tall and strong for generations to come. Burdick Memorial, a local company with deep roots in craftsmanship and care, will be leading that work.

How You Can Help Restore Utica’s Monument

Of course, rebuilding takes both time and resources. The fundraising goal is $15,000 to fully restore the monument to its rightful place of dignity. You can make a donation online here.