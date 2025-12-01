If you’re looking for a little extra holiday magic this year, the City of Utica is bringing it in a big way.

Santa Claus is officially setting up shop in Bagg’s Square every Monday evening in December, and it’s quickly shaping up to be one of the sweetest traditions of the season.

What to Expect at Santa Mondays

They’re calling it Santa Mondays, and it’s exactly what it sounds like: Santa, hot cocoa, candy canes, twinkly lights, and that warm, fuzzy feeling you only get when a kid spots the big guy in red and their whole face lights up. Every Monday from 5 to 7PM at 321 Main Street, families can stop by, say hi to Santa, grab a photo, and soak in a little holiday cheer right in the heart of one of Utica’s oldest neighborhoods. It’s all free.

READ MORE: 12 CNY Farms to Cut Your Own Christmas Tree

City officials say the goal is simple: bring people together, slow the Christmas season down just a little bit, and create a place where families can make memories without having to spend a dime. The cocoa is complimentary, the candy canes are plentiful, and the vibes are very “Christmas movie small town scene,” even if we’re right in the middle of downtown.

Local Sports Teams Join the Holiday Fun

Adding to the fun, Santa won’t be flying solo. On December 1st and December 22nd, the Utica Comets and their mascot Naudie will join in for photos and autographs. On December 15th, the Utica City Football Club and their very enthusiastic mascot Keeper will be there too.

A Growing Holiday Tradition in Central New York

And while Santa Mondays are the main event, they’re part of a much bigger wave of local holiday goodness happening across Central New York. One tradition that keeps growing every year, and does a lot of good, is “Letters From Santa,” run by Fred’s Vikings, a Relay For Life team. Families can submit their child’s name, Christmas wish list, and a few personal details, and volunteers create a personalized letter from Santa that arrives before December 20th. A suggested $10 donation goes directly to the American Cancer Society, making it one of those rare “feel good twice” holiday moments.

15 Walk & Drive Thru Light Displays in NY to Get You in Christmas Spirit There are a number of walk or drive-thru holiday light displays around New York to take the family and get in the holiday spirit. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams