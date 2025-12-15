As winter settles in across Central New York, the cold hits harder for people who don’t have a warm place to land at night. Right now, one local organization is sounding the alarm.

Winter Brings Urgent Need for Warmth

The Utica Center for Development is in urgent need of blankets and comforters, especially for homeless veterans who are facing some of the toughest conditions of the year. When temperatures drop, something as simple as a heavy coat, a thick blanket, or a warm comforter can literally be the difference between getting through the night safely or not.

Why Blankets Matter More Than Ever

This time of year is always challenging, but winter brings a different level of urgency. Veterans experiencing homelessness often spend long hours outside, move between temporary shelters, or rely on limited resources. Warm layers aren’t just about comfort, they’re about protection, dignity, and survival.

Where to Donate in Utica and Rome

The Utica Center for Development is asking the community to step up by donating new, gently used, or even well-loved blankets and comforters. If it’s clean and warm, it can help. Donations can be dropped off at their Utica location at 726 Washington Street, or at their Rome site at 301 West Embargo Street. Having both locations available makes it easier for people across the Mohawk Valley to help, whether you’re closer to downtown Utica or right here in Rome.

How Rome Organizations See the Same Need

Just a few blocks away, the Rome Rescue Mission is also preparing for its busiest season, serving hundreds of families throughout the holidays. While their focus is on meals, toys, and essentials, the mission sees the same reality every winter; coats, blankets, and warm gear are always among the most requested items when the temperatures plunge.

Many of the people relying on these services are seniors, veterans, and families trying to stretch limited resources. A winter coat or blanket donated today could end up wrapped around someone standing in line for a hot meal tomorrow.

That’s what makes efforts like this so important. You don’t need to buy something brand new or make a big financial donation to make a difference. Sometimes it’s as simple as opening a closet, finding an extra blanket you haven’t used in years, and putting it to work where it truly matters.