If your kids love things that glow, move, and make a little mess (in the name of science, of course), the Utica Children’s Museum has something extra fun brewing this fall.

It’s called Spooky STEM Explorers. This is a brand-new six-week series packed with hands-on projects that blend learning and laughter in true Utica fashion. The first session kicks off Wednesday, October 15th, which also happens to mark the start of the museum’s brand-new after-school hours from 4PM to 7PM.

What Is Spooky STEM Explorers?

This isn’t your average after-school program. Each week, kids will roll up their sleeves and dive into a new challenge that mixes science, technology, engineering, and math with a little spooky creativity. One week they’ll be building a working robot hand out of cardboard and string, the next they’ll be wiring haunted house circuits that actually light up. Other weeks include designing “ghost ships” that float, experimenting with egg drop engineering, exploring the early science of photography with a camera obscura, and even coding music using bananas. (Yes, bananas.)

Hands-On Learning With a Halloween Twist

The program runs Wednesdays at 4:30PM and Sundays at 2PM, from October 15th through November 23rd. It’s open to kids ages 7–11, but parents are asked to stick around and join the fun. Space is limited to 15 kids per week, so pre-registration is a must. Each session costs just $3 for members or $5 for non-members with admission, and there’s a discounted six-week bundle for member families.

The series is presented by Andro and the Project Fibonacci Foundation, Inc., both of whom have been strong supporters of local STEM education. You can find the museum at 106 Memorial Parkway in Utica, with regular hours Thursday through Sunday and those brand-new Wednesday nights. To learn more or sign up for Spooky STEM Explorers, visit HERE.

