Celebrate Shark Week in New York with a Terrifyingly Tasty Refresher

Don't be scared! You need to try this exclusive drink in Upstate New York to get excited for Shark Week.

Utica Coffee is known for coming up with a number of unique and fun drink ideas for their menu. Whether it's a seasonal brew, or a new colorful drink concoction, they have anything and everything you could possibly imagine.

But wait until you see their newest addition!

Credit - Utica Coffee Credit - Utica Coffee loading...

Shark Drink Lotus

Don't you wanna try it just from the picture alone? Us too!

The refreshing Shark Drink Lotus mixes the delicious flavorings of blue raspberry, green apple, and strawberry for one unforgettable experience. You can see the drink get darker the farther you look down the cup... as if you're plunging deep into the depths of the ocean.

The splash of "blood" may be terrifying for the shark's victim, but not for you! That's just even more to look at while you sip away.

Grab one all week long in both café locations... this drink [is] pretty FIN-credible!

Credit - Utica Coffee via Facebook Credit - Utica Coffee via Facebook loading...

All of the shark toys are pretty cool too... but they are NOT included. Guess we will have to bring our own instead!

Grab a Shark Drink Lotus today for yourself and see what's really down deep in the water. Trust us, you won't be disappointed.

