This Bites! Uptick in Rare Life Threatening Tick Borne Disease in NY

Well, this bites! The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a warning about the uptick in a rare life-threatening tick-borne disease, especially in New York.

Babesiosis is an emerging zoonotic tick-borne parasitic disease primarily in the Northeast and Midwest. The CDC has seen an increase due to the rising temperatures and growing population of deer.

There has been an uptick in babesiosis in the Northeastern states, a rare life-threatening tick-borne disease caused by a parasite.

Tickborne Disease Increase

U.S. tickborne disease cases have increased by 25%, from 40,795 in 2011 to 50,856 in 2019. The most significant rises have been seen in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

More than 16,000 Babesiosis cases have been reported to the CDC by 37 states. New York saw the largest number of 4,738 or approximately 526.4 per year.

Babesiosis Symptoms

Due to the rising cases in Northeastern states, the CDC is increasing its tick prevention messaging, provider education, and awareness of infection risk among travelers to these states.

Fever, Chills & Nausea

Fatigue & Sweats

Headaches & Body aches

In some cases, the infection can cause jaundice, an enlarged spleen, and other serious complications

Tick Protection Tips

Ticks live in grassy, brushy, or wooded areas. If you spend time outside, especially during the height of the tick season from April to September, you should treat your clothing with products containing 0.5% permethrin.

The CDC has tips to protect yourself and your loved ones from babesiosis and other tick-borne illnesses.

Wear light-colored clothing & long sleeves and pants

Use insect repellent

Avoid tall grass and underbrush

Conduct regular tick checks

If you find a tick, you can send it to the lab for testing. Learn more at NYticks.org.