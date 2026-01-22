As Central and Upstate New York brace for a stretch of dangerous winter weather, staying warm isn’t just about comfort, it’s about safety.

Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are already in place, and forecasters say this system is bringing a rough combination of heavy snow, strong winds, and bitter cold that could make the next few days especially challenging across the region.

Heavy Snow Targets Tug Hill and Lake Ontario Region

The Tug Hill Plateau and eastern Lake Ontario areas are once again in the bullseye, with lake-effect snow bands capable of dropping two to three additional feet of snow in spots that are already buried. Winds gusting close to 40 miles per hour could create blowing and drifting snow, making travel difficult, and at times nearly impossible. Even outside the lake-effect belts, much of Central New York is expected to see accumulating snow through the weekend and into early next week.

Bitter Cold Raises Safety Concerns

But it’s the cold behind the snow that has officials especially concerned. Temperatures are expected to plunge well below zero in parts of Upstate New York and the North Country, with wind chills ranging from minus 10 to minus 30 degrees. In conditions like that, frostbite can happen in minutes, and even brief exposure can be dangerous. That’s why warming centers across the area are opening their doors.

Where Warming Centers Are Open in Central New York

In Oneida County, the county office building at 800 Park Avenue in Utica will serve as an overnight warming center from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. from January 23rd through January 26th. The warming area will be located on the first floor, offering seating and restroom access. While no beds or bedding will be provided, the space offers a safe, heated place to escape the cold overnight.

The Rescue Mission of Utica is also stepping up. Its 24/7 Drop-In Warming Center at 1013 West Street remains open, and its emergency shelter at 203 Rutger Street has 59 beds available. The Rescue Mission is also providing essentials like hats, gloves, blankets, and other cold-weather gear.

Additional options include the Morrow Warming Center at 500 Plant Street in Utica, open overnight from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., and the South Rome Senior Center at 112 Ridge Street in Rome, which will operate as a warming center Friday and Saturday nights during the same hours.

How to Prepare for Extreme Cold

Officials are urging residents to plan ahead, limit travel when snow bands are most intense, check on neighbors, especially the elderly, and make sure pets and pipes are protected.

