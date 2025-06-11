We all love a good hike, right? Especially in the warmer months. What we don't love: the crowds. Where can you avoid them?

Who doesn't love that feeling of fresh air and the promise of a breathtaking view? But let's be honest, sometimes those 'popular' trails feel more like a highway of people. You know the ones – parking lots overflowing by 8AM, a constant stream of people, and the distinct feeling that you're sharing that "epic" view with a hundred strangers. Some of these trails are amazing, but busy.

Why Go Off-Grid? The Benefits Of Secluded Hiking

Hiking is one of the healthiest and most accessible forms of physical activity—especially in a state as naturally diverse as New York. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), regular moderate-intensity activity like hiking can help reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. It also improves mental health by reducing stress and anxiety, and even boosts cognitive function.

New York State offers over 2,000 miles of hiking trails across its parks and preserves, according to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. From the towering peaks of the Adirondacks to the scenic river trails of the Hudson Valley, there's a route for every skill level. The only issue: the people. Sometimes the trails are jam packed.

READ MORE: 'Secret' Swimming Spots In Upstate New York That Are Worth Finding

Well, what if I told you there’s a whole other side to Upstate New York’s hiking scene? A quieter side, where the views are just as spectacular, the natural features are more unique, and the only company you’ll likely keep is the wildlife.

Grab your boots, pack a proper picnic (because these spots are perfect for it), and let’s uncover some of Upstate, Central New York, and the Mohawk Valley’s best-kept secrets in the world of hiking:

Your Guide To Upstate New York's Stunning Secluded Hiking Trails We all love a good hike, right? Especially in the warmer months. What we don't love: the crowds. Where can you avoid them? Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

"Take a Hike!" Nine Upstate New York Hikes That Everybody Can Enjoy! Taking a hike doesn't mean you have to punish yourself with a difficult hand over hand climb to some remote mountaintop. At least it doesn't mean that for this writer! Here are 9 hikes you can take which, for the most part, are more like an enjoyable "walk in the woods." And remember, the view from the top when you finally get there is always worth the trip! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Take a Hike to an Abandoned Girl Scout Camp 90 Minutes from Utica