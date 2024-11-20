Upstate New York Kennel Fire Claims Lives: Neglect Allegations Surface
The dozens of dogs killed in a devastating fire at an Upstate New York animal shelter may have been suffering long before the blaze broke out.
The blaze broke out at No Dogs Left Behind, formerly Maple Ridge Kennels, in the town of Canton in October.
A driver passing by spotted the flames coming from the shelter and called 911 just after midnight.
READ MORE: 3 Campers Abandon Out of Control Fire at Campground in Upstate New York
Next Door Firefighter
A firefighter lives less than a mile from the scene and rushed over to confirm the blaze.
The kennel at the animal shelter was engulfed and firefighters were unable to rescue any of the animals inside.
READ MORE: Hardworking New York Farmers Lose Barn in Devastating Fire
"Unfortunately, due to the volume of fire, the animals housed in the building perished," said Canton Fire 1st Assistant Fire Chief Robert Crowe.
Possible Neglect Investigation
The New York State Police have now been called in to investigate a possible dog neglect complaint that occurred at a business.
"The State Police is actively investigating the possible dog neglect case, which is ongoing, but have no further information regarding the fire investigation."
The St. Lawrence County Fire Investigation Team is continuing to look into the cause of the blaze.
Massive Fire Destroys Piece of History in Upstate New York
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Massive Charlestown Mall Fire
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams