Creative New Yorkers Transform Holiday Decor Into Low Bridge Warning

Warning! Low bridge ahead.

Truckers running into a low bridge in East Glenville, New York has been a problem for years. So a few neighbors in the area have gotten creative to help avoid more bridge disasters this year. They've started using their Christmas and Halloween decorations.

Kassondra Paull gave her 10-foot Halloween skeleton a makeover for the holidays. A Santa hat and sign were added to warn about a low bridge ahead.

Warning Lit Up

The sign was changed and lights were added so it could be seen while truckers were driving at night.

Minion Warning

Kassondra isn't the only one hoping to stop truckers from having a bridge disaster. A neighbor closer to the bridge used her Christmas Minion with several warnings.

I'd turn back if I was you.

Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge

Glenville isn't the only town in New York with several low bridge accidents. The Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge in Liverpool has seen so many accidents it's jokingly known as the "undefeated heavyweight champion of Central New York." There's even a Facebook page dedicated to it.

Bridge Crash Fines

There have been more than 1,100 bridge strikes on New York roadways since 2015. To decrease the number of accidents, fines, and penalties were added in 2020.

Less than 10,000 Pounds

First violation – $250 and/or 15 days in jail

Second violation within 18 months – $500 and/or 45 days in jail

Third or subsequent violation within 18 months – $750 and/or 90 days in jail

10,000 to 26,000 Pounds,

First violation – $350 and/or 15 days in jail

Second violation within 18 months – $700 and/or 45 days in jail

Third or subsequent violation within 18 months – $1,000 and/or 90 days

Over 26,000 Pounds

First violation – $700 and/or 15 days in jail

Second violation within 18 months – $1,500 and/or 45 days in jail

Third or subsequent violation within 18 months – $2,000 and/or 90 days in jail

Over Height Vehicles

First offense – $1,000 and/or 30 days in jail

Second or subsequent offense – $2,000 and/or 60 days in jail

